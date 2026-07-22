Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 53,781 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,087 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $39,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,589,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,643,309,000 after buying an additional 387,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,057,682,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,482,557,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,140,284,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,967,927,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRSH. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $181.35 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.60 and a 1 year high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results topped expectations. Marsh & McLennan reported EPS of $2.96, ahead of estimates, on revenue of $7.28 billion. The beat was driven by strength in its consulting, Risk & Insurance Services, and broader demand trends, which suggests the core business remains healthy.

Marsh & McLennan reported EPS of $2.96, ahead of estimates, on revenue of $7.28 billion. The beat was driven by strength in its consulting, Risk & Insurance Services, and broader demand trends, which suggests the core business remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary pointed to stabilizing growth. Investors appeared encouraged by signs that business trends are improving after prior concerns about slower growth, which supports the stock despite a muted reaction.

Investors appeared encouraged by signs that business trends are improving after prior concerns about slower growth, which supports the stock despite a muted reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remained cautious. William Blair kept a Hold rating on MRSH, saying the quarter was solid but that the valuation still looks full. That implies the stock may have limited near-term upside unless growth accelerates further. Marsh & McLennan: Solid Q2 and Stabilizing Growth, But Valuation Keeps Analyst Firm at Hold

William Blair kept a Hold rating on MRSH, saying the quarter was solid but that the valuation still looks full. That implies the stock may have limited near-term upside unless growth accelerates further. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings call highlighted both progress and challenges. The company’s update reinforced that revenue growth is holding up, but there are still operating and execution challenges that could cap enthusiasm in the near term. Marsh & McLennan Earnings Call Highlights Growth, Challenges

The company’s update reinforced that revenue growth is holding up, but there are still operating and execution challenges that could cap enthusiasm in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Higher operating expenses may pressure margins. Despite the earnings beat, some coverage noted expense growth, which can limit margin expansion and make the earnings upside look less compelling to investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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