Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 77,330 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,318 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.35% of Workday worth $115,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Workday alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $135.00 price objective on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $179.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $13,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $12,820,179.96. The trade was a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,374 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $724,952.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 239,469 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,368.10. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 875,020 shares of company stock valued at $113,938,503. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.01. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Workday's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Workday, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workday wasn't on the list.

While Workday currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here