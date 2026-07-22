Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 85,481 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,863 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 85,481 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.58% of MSCI worth $229,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the technology company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 830 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $560.31 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $597.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $501.08 and a 1-year high of $644.77.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

More MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: MSCI posted solid year-over-year growth in Q2, with revenue up 12.2% and adjusted EPS up 18.5%, while some coverage said it beat earnings and revenue estimates. MSCI Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Six Months 2026

MSCI posted solid year-over-year growth in Q2, with revenue up 12.2% and adjusted EPS up 18.5%, while some coverage said it beat earnings and revenue estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $2.05 per share, reinforcing cash-return strength for shareholders.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $2.05 per share, reinforcing cash-return strength for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still maintain generally bullish long-term price targets, with a recent JPMorgan raise to $742 and a median target around $710.

Analysts still maintain generally bullish long-term price targets, with a recent JPMorgan raise to $742 and a median target around $710. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional trading data was mixed, with CEO Henry Fernandez buying shares while some executives and large funds reduced exposure.

Insider and institutional trading data was mixed, with CEO Henry Fernandez buying shares while some executives and large funds reduced exposure. Negative Sentiment: The main drag on the stock was the market’s reaction to MSCI missing some consensus estimates and, more importantly, lifting 2026 operating expense, EBITDA expense, interest expense, and depreciation guidance, which raises concerns about margin pressure. MSCI slides as stronger Q2 results are overshadowed by a higher 2026 expense outlook

The main drag on the stock was the market’s reaction to MSCI missing some consensus estimates and, more importantly, lifting 2026 operating expense, EBITDA expense, interest expense, and depreciation guidance, which raises concerns about margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Several market recaps described the post-earnings move as a sharp selloff, with investors punishing the stock despite respectable operating performance. Why MSCI Stock Is Plummeting Lower Today

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $716.42.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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