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Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
NextEra Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Temasek Holdings opened a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter, buying 335,891 shares worth about $27 million.
  • Institutional ownership in NextEra remains very high, with hedge funds and other large investors holding 78.72% of the company; several big firms, including Vanguard and Norges Bank, also increased their stakes.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $99.20, while NextEra recently reported earnings of $1.09 per share, beating estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NextEra Energy.

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,965,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after buying an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,220,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,382,473,000 after buying an additional 253,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business's 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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