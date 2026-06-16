Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 335,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,965,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after buying an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after buying an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,220,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,382,473,000 after buying an additional 253,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.20.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business's 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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