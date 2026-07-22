Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Cuts Stock Position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR $ONC

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,643 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,944 shares during the quarter. BeOne Medicines comprises about 0.8% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.79% of BeOne Medicines worth $256,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $67,657,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,031,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,337,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,034,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeOne Medicines by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 104,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $409.00 to $403.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $436.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BeOne Medicines from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BeOne Medicines from $413.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $44,626,172.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,925.90. The trade was a 94.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 1,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $368,242.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40 shares in the company, valued at $10,775.20. This trade represents a 97.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,647 shares of company stock valued at $70,335,553. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeOne Medicines Price Performance

ONC stock opened at $318.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.49. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $385.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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