Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $111.16 Million Position in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,210,391 shares of the company's stock after selling 412,511 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.72% of H World Group worth $111,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H World Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of H World Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,899 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of H World Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Weiss Ratings lowered H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.20.

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About H World Group

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT - Free Report).

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