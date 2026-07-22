Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $132.56 Million Position in Yum China $YUMC

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its position in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,717,548 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,337,669 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.77% of Yum China worth $132,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,606,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,111,135,000 after acquiring an additional 649,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Yum China by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135,203 shares of the company's stock worth $531,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,868 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Yum China by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,553,962 shares of the company's stock worth $408,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Yum China by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,854,198 shares of the company's stock worth $374,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $280,656,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

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Yum China Stock Down 2.6%

YUMC stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. Yum China has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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