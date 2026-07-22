Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $159.36 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,259 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,412 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $159,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity treatments, its expanding pipeline, and the view that its growth outlook remains strong despite intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk.

Several market commentary pieces highlighted Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity treatments, its expanding pipeline, and the view that its growth outlook remains strong despite intensifying competition from Novo Nordisk. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused coverage continued to point to Lilly’s momentum from Zepbound and Mounjaro, with investors still treating the company as a core winner in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market.

Analyst-focused coverage continued to point to Lilly’s momentum from Zepbound and Mounjaro, with investors still treating the company as a core winner in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market. Positive Sentiment: Broader healthcare stocks also moved higher, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for Eli Lilly shares during the session.

Broader healthcare stocks also moved higher, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for Eli Lilly shares during the session. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly defended its advertising, saying its comparisons are based on the SURMOUNT-5 trial, while noting Novo’s criticism centers on the use of older dose comparisons rather than direct head-to-head data.

Eli Lilly defended its advertising, saying its comparisons are based on the SURMOUNT-5 trial, while noting Novo’s criticism centers on the use of older dose comparisons rather than direct head-to-head data. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk sued Eli Lilly in U.S. federal court, accusing the company of false and misleading advertising for Zepbound and Mounjaro and seeking to stop the ads, force corrective marketing, and recover damages. Reuters article about the lawsuit

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $1,175.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,037.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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