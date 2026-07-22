Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $26.55 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,662 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 221,400 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 272.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 227,758 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $28,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,930,752 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $488,514,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 55.7% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 81,544 shares of the retailer's stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $95.29 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company's fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 87,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,691,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here