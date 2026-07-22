Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $32.48 Million Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,725,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 769,122 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 1.95% of Payoneer Global worth $32,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,997 shares of the company's stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 119,219 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,908 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $172,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark downgraded Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Payoneer Global from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Payoneer Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.40.

View Our Latest Report on PAYO

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,887,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,239,734.66. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company's stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $255.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.76%.Payoneer Global's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

Further Reading

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