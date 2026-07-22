Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $22.59 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $22,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $17,474,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 73,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $24,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 494,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $166,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,598,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 12.2%

MU stock opened at $970.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $954.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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