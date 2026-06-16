Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $49.05 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,557 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $49,051,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,383,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,951.63 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,792.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,396.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $489.98 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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