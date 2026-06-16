Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,262 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 537,492 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $192,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a market capitalization of $269.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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