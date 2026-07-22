Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Atour Lifestyle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company's stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Atour Lifestyle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 38.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,192 shares of the company's stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 172.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 975,098 shares of the company's stock worth $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atour Lifestyle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Atour Lifestyle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.65. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $407.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Atour Lifestyle's previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 162.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Atour Lifestyle's payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company's core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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