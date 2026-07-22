Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,104 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,104 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $891.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock's fifty day moving average is $888.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.64. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $1,145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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