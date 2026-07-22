Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665,157 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,616 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.66% of Amer Sports worth $120,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 241.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jie (James) Zheng sold 500,000 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $17,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,262,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,451,291.70. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 215,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,331.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 833,580 shares of company stock worth $29,200,266 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.98.

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Amer Sports Trading Down 5.1%

NYSE:AS opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report).

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