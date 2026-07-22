Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Raises Holdings in TPG Inc. $TPG

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028,107 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,236,526 shares during the quarter. TPG makes up about 1.3% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 2.61% of TPG worth $406,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPG by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TPG by 2,496.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $47.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered TPG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on TPG from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on TPG in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.00.

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TPG Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. TPG had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 3.81%.The firm had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. TPG's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. TPG's payout ratio is presently 1,072.73%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc NASDAQ: TPG is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

See Also

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