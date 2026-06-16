Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes $8.86 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,356 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $313.34 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $331.51. The company has a market capitalization of $285.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm's 50-day moving average is $274.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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