Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,926 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $18,220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,422.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Stock Up 9.4%

NASDAQ LITE opened at $837.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 155.10 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $1,085.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $856.21 and its 200 day moving average is $719.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LITE

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lumentum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lumentum wasn't on the list.

While Lumentum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here