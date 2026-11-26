Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 552,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,105,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Tenable as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Tenable by 25.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,838 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 36.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, Director A. Brooke Seawell sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $754,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,646.36. The trade was a 11.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $149,287.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,990,277.45. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,276 shares of company stock worth $1,414,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $53.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $276.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.58 million. Tenable had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenable from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations identify, assess and manage security risks across their technology environments. Its exposure management approach is designed to give customers visibility into vulnerabilities and other potential weaknesses across information technology, cloud, operational technology and identity systems. The company's offerings include Tenable One, its exposure management platform, and Nessus, its vulnerability assessment product. Its portfolio also includes solutions for security operations, cloud security, operational technology and application security.

Further Reading

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