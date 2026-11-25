Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS - Free Report) by 153.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,084,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Tenaris worth $98,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 87,491 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 139,055 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenaris from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenaris from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tenaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tenaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Tenaris from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.09.

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Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $64.60.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris S.A. is a global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services, with a primary focus on the energy industry. Its products include casing and tubing used in oil and gas wells, line pipe for transporting fluids, and other tubular products for industrial applications. The company also provides services such as pipe processing, engineering support, logistics, and assistance at drilling sites. Tenaris serves customers across a broad range of international markets, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

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