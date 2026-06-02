TenCore Partners LP Raises Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

TenCore Partners LP grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,913 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 7.3% of TenCore Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TenCore Partners LP's holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $209.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $276.80. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

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