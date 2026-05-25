Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,133 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.17% of Tenet Healthcare worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $174.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day moving average of $202.90. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Tenet Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $5,616,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,128.48. This trade represents a 74.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total value of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 46,517 shares of company stock worth $10,943,111 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Wall Street Zen cut Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

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