Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Stake Decreased by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,130 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,880 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 146,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $5,616,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,875,128.48. This trade represents a 74.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,983,853.13. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,111. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $247.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenet Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenet Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Tenet Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here