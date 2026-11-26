Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,164 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Tenet Healthcare worth $49,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 126.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 118 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.0%

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $280.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.58 and a 52 week high of $301.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.96. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Tenet Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 22.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $298,137.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,121,396.40. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Blunt sold 1,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,051,577. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,162 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $271.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $296.65.

View Our Latest Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a U.S.-based healthcare services company that operates acute care hospitals and provides related inpatient and outpatient services. Its hospitals offer services across areas such as emergency care, surgery, imaging and specialty treatment. Through its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International (USPI), Tenet also operates ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals, providing outpatient surgical and procedural care. The company's Conifer Health Solutions business provides revenue cycle management and other administrative services to healthcare providers.

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