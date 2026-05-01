Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,097 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded Teradyne from Neutral to Overweight and set a $400 price target, highlighting the post‑earnings pullback as an attractive entry point. JPMorgan upgrade

JPMorgan upgraded Teradyne from Neutral to Overweight and set a $400 price target, highlighting the post‑earnings pullback as an attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne reported a strong Q1: EPS and revenue beat (record revenue, ~87% y/y growth), underpinned by AI‑driven demand — a fundamental positive that supports longer‑term growth expectations. Q1 earnings beat

Teradyne reported a strong Q1: EPS and revenue beat (record revenue, ~87% y/y growth), underpinned by AI‑driven demand — a fundamental positive that supports longer‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: heavy call buying (6,641 calls, ~16% above average) signals short‑term bullish positioning by traders (adds upside pressure).

Unusual options activity: heavy call buying (6,641 calls, ~16% above average) signals short‑term bullish positioning by traders (adds upside pressure). Positive Sentiment: Teradyne was listed among top momentum stocks (Zacks Rank #1), which can attract momentum and quant flows. Momentum stock listing

Teradyne was listed among top momentum stocks (Zacks Rank #1), which can attract momentum and quant flows. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley characterized recent results as more an “expectations issue” than an operational miss, tempering but not negating the AI opportunity; this suggests sentiment (not fundamentals) drove part of the volatility. Morgan Stanley note

Morgan Stanley characterized recent results as more an “expectations issue” than an operational miss, tempering but not negating the AI opportunity; this suggests sentiment (not fundamentals) drove part of the volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic partnership expansion with Flex to scale physical AI could boost long‑term market opportunity, but is more medium‑term than an immediate catalyst. Flex partnership

Strategic partnership expansion with Flex to scale physical AI could boost long‑term market opportunity, but is more medium‑term than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q2 revenue guidance ($1.15B–$1.25B) and the mid‑cycle model for FY targets disappointed some investors who priced more aggressive growth, triggering the initial selloff. Guidance disappointment

Management’s Q2 revenue guidance ($1.15B–$1.25B) and the mid‑cycle model for FY targets disappointed some investors who priced more aggressive growth, triggering the initial selloff. Negative Sentiment: Post‑earnings volatility included a steep intraday decline (double‑digit drops reported by several outlets) as momentum traders and algorithms reacted to the guidance vs. expectations mismatch. Post‑earnings selloff coverage

Teradyne Stock Up 12.1%

Shares of TER stock opened at $343.47 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $329.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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