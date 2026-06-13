Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for about 0.8% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd's holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 5.7%

Teradyne stock opened at $403.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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