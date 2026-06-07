Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,696 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Trading Down 12.0%

Shares of TER stock opened at $357.93 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $356.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $422.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Article Title

Teradyne is being highlighted as a beneficiary of surging AI-driven test and robotics demand, with one article noting that roughly 70% of sales are tied to AI-related activity across semiconductor test, product test, and robotics. That suggests improving growth visibility and a potential long-term tailwind for the business. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Article Title

Zacks and other industry outlook pieces point to Teradyne as one of several electronics stocks set to benefit from investments in infrastructure and expanded capacity, reinforcing a favorable sector backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Article Title

Another industry roundup highlighted Teradyne alongside KLA and Flex, signaling continued analyst attention on the company as a leader in semiconductor equipment and testing. Neutral Sentiment: A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Article Title

A Q1 earnings comparison article reviewed Teradyne’s results versus peers, following its recent report that beat expectations and showed strong year-over-year revenue growth. This keeps focus on fundamentals, but the piece itself does not appear to add a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Teradyne was also caught in a broad chip-sector selloff tied to the AVGO earnings overhang and a stronger-than-expected jobs report, which pressured semiconductor names across the market and weighed on TER sentiment in the near term. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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