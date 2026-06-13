Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,278,913 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,715,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.46% of Teradyne worth $441,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock worth $374,701,000 after acquiring an additional 548,140 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Teradyne by 656.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,745 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $403.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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