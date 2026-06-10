Teradyne, Inc. $TER Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 342.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 467.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Teradyne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $369.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $422.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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