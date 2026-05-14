Terex Corporation $TEX Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 689,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of Terex worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Ballast Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 57.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 85,795 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Terex by 48.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,014 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 529,450 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 253.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 185,863 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.91.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $829,495.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,793.80. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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