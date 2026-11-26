Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Empirical Finance LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $30,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $380.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 417.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.38 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $377.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Tesla's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tesla to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are a few of the latest stories about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Global initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $475 price target, forecasting that Tesla’s robotaxi business could generate $3–4 billion in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook reinforces the long-term growth case, though it depends on execution. Read More.

Seaport Global initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $475 price target, forecasting that Tesla’s robotaxi business could generate $3–4 billion in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook reinforces the long-term growth case, though it depends on execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Early reviews of FSD Version 15 were described as encouraging, but the software still faces regulatory hurdles before Tesla can expand its availability in Europe. Read More.

Early reviews of FSD Version 15 were described as encouraging, but the software still faces regulatory hurdles before Tesla can expand its availability in Europe. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The EU postponed discussion of Tesla’s driver-assistance approval again, with a vote reported for December 15. Further delay could slow software sales in Europe, while safety concerns raised by some countries add to the uncertainty. Read More.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Further Reading

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