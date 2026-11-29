Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 53,894 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $398.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.74. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $377.83 and its 200 day moving average is $381.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Yorkville Ives started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Tesla from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $359.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: Unconfirmed reports of advanced Tesla–SpaceX merger discussions have fueled investor interest in the possibility of combining Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX. No deal terms have been disclosed, leaving the potential value to shareholders uncertain. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

Unconfirmed reports of advanced Tesla–SpaceX merger discussions have fueled investor interest in the possibility of combining Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX. No deal terms have been disclosed, leaving the potential value to shareholders uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla reportedly signed a lease for more than 1.2 million square feet at a Houston-area industrial park. The company has not clarified how it plans to use the space, so the business impact is unknown. Tesla Takes 1.2M SF at Houston’s Cedar Port Industrial Park

Tesla reportedly signed a lease for more than 1.2 million square feet at a Houston-area industrial park. The company has not clarified how it plans to use the space, so the business impact is unknown. Negative Sentiment: Tesla faces a Dec. 15 EU vote on its assisted-driving system. Approval could expand its European opportunity, but rejection or delays could constrain the rollout; the report also notes safety-related objections. EU may vote on authorising Tesla assisted-driving system

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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