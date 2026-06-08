Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $182,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.00 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.85 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.72, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.33 and a 200-day moving average of $416.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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