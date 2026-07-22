Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,994 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $249,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $2,721,000. HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 10.8% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 50,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $378.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 347.64, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $406.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.07.

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More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries of 480,126 vehicles, its best quarter in two years, which gives bulls confidence that demand improved heading into earnings.

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries of 480,126 vehicles, its best quarter in two years, which gives bulls confidence that demand improved heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Options markets are pricing in a large earnings move, suggesting traders expect a volatile reaction and are actively betting on a meaningful catalyst from the report.

Options markets are pricing in a large earnings move, suggesting traders expect a volatile reaction and are actively betting on a meaningful catalyst from the report. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa ahead of earnings, reinforcing investor hopes that the company is making progress beyond its core auto business. Article Title

Tesla expanded its robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa ahead of earnings, reinforcing investor hopes that the company is making progress beyond its core auto business. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking for updates on FSD, robotaxi, and Optimus, and management teasing new software features and AI-driven tools is helping keep the growth story alive. Article Title

Investors are looking for updates on FSD, robotaxi, and Optimus, and management teasing new software features and AI-driven tools is helping keep the growth story alive. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects another quarter of revenue and earnings growth, but many analysts say the bar is high and that the stock may react more to guidance than to the headline numbers.

Wall Street expects another quarter of revenue and earnings growth, but many analysts say the bar is high and that the stock may react more to guidance than to the headline numbers. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market news is also supportive, with tech stocks and the Nasdaq rallying ahead of Big Tech earnings, which may be helping Tesla participate in the rebound. Article Title

Broader market news is also supportive, with tech stocks and the Nasdaq rallying ahead of Big Tech earnings, which may be helping Tesla participate in the rebound. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Tesla’s heavy spending on AI, robotaxis, and robotics, with reports warning that cash burn could rise and pressure near-term profitability.

Investors remain focused on Tesla’s heavy spending on AI, robotaxis, and robotics, with reports warning that cash burn could rise and pressure near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says Tesla’s valuation is still stretched and that the company must deliver more than strong EV sales to justify its premium multiple.

Some commentary says Tesla’s valuation is still stretched and that the company must deliver more than strong EV sales to justify its premium multiple. Negative Sentiment: Competitor chatter and cautious analyst notes are tempering enthusiasm, including concerns about rising EV competition and whether current products can sustain Tesla’s growth narrative.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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