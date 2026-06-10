Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 273,996 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 5.0% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $435,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $396.68 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $396.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.93, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.77 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing.

JPMorgan sharply raised its Tesla price target from $145 to $475 and shifted its stance away from a bearish view, arguing that the market is undervaluing Tesla’s potential in autonomy, robotics, energy storage, and infrastructure licensing. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth.

Reports that Tesla is rolling out unsupervised robotaxis in the Austin metro area are reinforcing the company’s autonomy narrative and supporting optimism about future software-driven revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout.

News that Tesla won approval for FSD expansion in Denmark, along with encouraging Dutch safety results showing fewer crashes, adds credibility to the company’s self-driving push and could help the case for a broader European rollout. Positive Sentiment: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for a SpaceX IPO, combined with widespread speculation about a possible future merger or deeper collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla, have fueled investor excitement around Musk’s broader AI and tech empire. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets.

Commentary highlighting Tesla’s strong China retail sales and export growth has provided another support point for bulls who see demand still holding up in key international markets. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold shares to cover tax withholding obligations related to equity awards, a routine insider transaction that is not necessarily a negative signal for the business. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving.

Several articles emphasized Tesla’s valuation debate, with bears still arguing the stock remains expensive versus current earnings, even as bulls focus on long-term growth from robotics and autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Some traders reported pressure on TSLA as investors rotated out of high-valuation tech names and questioned whether enthusiasm around SpaceX and Musk’s side projects could distract from Tesla’s core execution.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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