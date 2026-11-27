Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Apriem Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Apriem Advisors' holdings in Tesla were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $34,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $40,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $45,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Recent Tesla Headlines

Investors following TSLA have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Tesla removes feedback menu in FSD update

Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Tesla and SpaceX committees are considering a merger. A deal could reshape Tesla’s growth prospects, but its terms, timing, and effects on shareholders are unclear, leaving substantial uncertainty around the potential upside and dilution risks. Report on possible Tesla-SpaceX merger talks

Reports say Tesla and SpaceX committees are considering a merger. A deal could reshape Tesla’s growth prospects, but its terms, timing, and effects on shareholders are unclear, leaving substantial uncertainty around the potential upside and dilution risks. Neutral Sentiment: The EU may vote on December 15 on Tesla’s assisted-driving system. Authorization could expand access to the European market, while an unfavorable outcome could threaten national approvals; the result is still uncertain. Reuters report on the potential EU vote

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $475.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from a "reduce" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $380.14 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $377.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 520.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Further Reading

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