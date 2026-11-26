L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,524,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $5,267,911,000 after buying an additional 591,243 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,259,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 43,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 428.3% during the third quarter. Elevated Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

Investors following TSLA have been watching these headlines:

Neutral Sentiment: Tesla and SpaceX have appointed directors to negotiate a possible merger. The deal could create new opportunities, but its terms and shareholder implications remain unclear. Read More.

Tesla and SpaceX have appointed directors to negotiate a possible merger. The deal could create new opportunities, but its terms and shareholder implications remain unclear. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The EU postponed discussion of Tesla’s driver-assistance approval again, with a vote reported for December 15. Further delay could slow software sales in Europe, while safety concerns raised by some countries add to the uncertainty. Read More.

The EU postponed discussion of Tesla’s driver-assistance approval again, with a vote reported for December 15. Further delay could slow software sales in Europe, while safety concerns raised by some countries add to the uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also wary that a potential all-stock SpaceX deal could have unfavorable terms or dilute shareholders, and Tesla was caught in a wider selloff in technology and AI-related stocks. Reports of weaker Model Y rankings added another concern about near-term vehicle demand. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Tesla from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $380.14 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $377.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 417.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

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