Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $423.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 388.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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