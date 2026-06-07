Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 262,359 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $348,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.00 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $395.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.85 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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