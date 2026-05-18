Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $422.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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