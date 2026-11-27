Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 51.7% during the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 29,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 444,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $157,872,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.0% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from a "reduce" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $380.14 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $377.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 417.74, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Key Tesla News

Investors following TSLA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Seaport Research Partners coverage and Robotaxi forecast

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Tesla and SpaceX committees are considering a merger. A deal could reshape Tesla’s growth prospects, but its terms, timing, and effects on shareholders are unclear, leaving substantial uncertainty around the potential upside and dilution risks. Report on possible Tesla-SpaceX merger talks

Reports say Tesla and SpaceX committees are considering a merger. A deal could reshape Tesla’s growth prospects, but its terms, timing, and effects on shareholders are unclear, leaving substantial uncertainty around the potential upside and dilution risks. Negative Sentiment: Repeated delays and safety concerns around European approval have weighed on confidence in Tesla’s FSD expansion. Separately, a report says BYD sold about 600,000 more pure-electric cars than Tesla in 2025, highlighting competitive pressure. Report on BYD’s 2025 electric-car sales

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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