Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 3.8% of Capital International Sarl's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Tesla were worth $236,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 790,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $348,014,000 after buying an additional 262,359 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $391.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $395.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.85 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.72, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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