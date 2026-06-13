Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $26,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 1.8%

TSLA opened at $406.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $398.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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