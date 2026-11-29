Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harborfront Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Timbuktu Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $442.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Tesla from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CLSA reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Yorkville Ives began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 4.9%

TSLA stock opened at $398.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.34. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a PEG ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.38 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Tesla's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total transaction of $938,498.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,296.36. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Top Tesla Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: Unconfirmed reports of advanced Tesla–SpaceX merger discussions have fueled investor interest in the possibility of combining Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX. No deal terms have been disclosed, leaving the potential value to shareholders uncertain. Tesla’s Robotaxi Promises More Cars, Less Money as Its Dallas Zone Grows

Unconfirmed reports of advanced Tesla–SpaceX merger discussions have fueled investor interest in the possibility of combining Tesla’s automotive, AI and robotics businesses with SpaceX. No deal terms have been disclosed, leaving the potential value to shareholders uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Tesla Rallies Amid SpaceX Merger Speculation: Is Its P/E a Warning Sign?

Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Negative Sentiment: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF sold Tesla shares as part of broad portfolio reductions, a potential near-term sentiment headwind, though the sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s fundamentals. What ARK Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF Sold

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report