Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 4.7% of Capital International Ltd. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Tesla were worth $134,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 790,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $348,014,000 after purchasing an additional 262,359 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Valtrion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtrion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $391.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.85 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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