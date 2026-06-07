Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,484,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,551,497 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.6% of Capital World Investors' holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.13% of Tesla worth $19,106,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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Tesla Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $391.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.85 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.33 and a 200 day moving average of $416.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 358.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock valued at $20,609,455 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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