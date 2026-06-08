Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 14,533 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 11.3% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $233,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $748,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.72, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $395.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.85 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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