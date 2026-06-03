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Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Rational Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Rational Advisors cut its Tesla stake by 63% in the fourth quarter, selling 7,267 shares and leaving it with 4,277 shares worth about $1.92 million.
  • Tesla remains widely held by institutions and hedge funds, with about 66.2% of shares owned by institutional investors. Several funds increased positions, while insiders also sold stock in recent weeks.
  • Recent operating updates were mixed to positive: Tesla’s latest earnings beat EPS estimates, and news flow pointed to stronger China sales and a rebound in parts of Europe, supporting hopes for improved deliveries.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tesla.

Rational Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.9%

Tesla stock opened at $423.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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