State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 25,026 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury's holdings in Tesla were worth $333,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,456,756 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $49,402,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $8,535,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,083,630,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Tesla by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,524,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $5,267,911,000 after buying an additional 591,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,841,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,139,179,000 after acquiring an additional 690,152 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are a few of the latest headlines about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Seaport Research Partners coverage and Robotaxi forecast

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage with a $475 price target, citing potential Robotaxi growth and forecasting $4 billion in annual Robotaxi revenue by the end of 2027. That outlook offers an upside case, though it depends on successful commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Tesla removes feedback menu in FSD update

Tesla’s FSD version 15 reportedly removes a mandatory feedback menu that users disliked, potentially improving the user experience. The update’s effect on adoption and revenue remains to be seen. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Tesla and SpaceX committees are considering a merger. A deal could reshape Tesla’s growth prospects, but its terms, timing, and effects on shareholders are unclear, leaving substantial uncertainty around the potential upside and dilution risks. Report on possible Tesla-SpaceX merger talks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $380.14 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 417.74, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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